'Starving' Karamoja Parents Keep Children from School over Exorbitant Requirements

10 May 2022, 11:51 Comments 85 Views Education Human rights Lifestyle Updates

Longole Tebakol, a parent and a resident of Kauriki Akine village in Iriiri sub-county of Napak District said government needs to declare total free education for Karamoja children adding that it is the only way children in Karamoja can attain education.

 

