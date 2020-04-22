Starving Mothers Camp at Luweero RDC Office

In short
The mothers, Faith Nalubega and Allen Nakimbugwe, both residents of Kizito zone in Luweero town, said they are unable to feed their families, because of disruptions caused by government measures to control the spread of coronavirus disease COVID-19.
Starving Mothers Camp at Luweero RDC Office22 Apr 2020, 16:48 Comments 98 Views Luweero, Uganda Health Misc Updates
