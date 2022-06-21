Starving Ugandan Feed Children on Cheap Alcohol to Make Them Sleep

In short
Peter Akorio, a parent of six children, now gives them two sachets of waragi just to enable them to sleep and forget the feeling of hunger while on lucky days when he by chance gets about 1,500 shillings, he uses it for buying brewing residue from women who make the local brew in the town, for the family to chew. The residue also makes them high and they forget the pangs of hunger.
Starving Ugandan Feed Children on Cheap Alcohol to Make Them Sleep21 Jun 2022, 16:30 Comments 233 Views Health Human rights Business and finance Updates
