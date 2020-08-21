In short
Kadaga polled 6,776 votes against Namuganza’s 3,882 votes to retain her seat. In the aftermath of her victory, Kadaga praised NRM voters for enduring intimidation from state agencies to vote for her, adding that she was particularly proud of the ministers and members of parliament who stood by her amidst threats by Ruth Nankabirwa.
'State Agencies Intimidated NRM Supporters to Vote Against Me'-Kadaga
21 Aug 2020
