In short
Jomo told journalists that he tipped off the State House Anti-Corruption Unit because he was fed up of pressure from the URA officers.
State House Anti-Corruption Unit Arrests Two URA Officers Over Bribe Top story19 Feb 2019, 21:01 Comments 185 Views Jinja, Uganda Crime Report
Lieutenant Colonel Edith Nakalema, the head of the State House Anti Corruption Unit Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.