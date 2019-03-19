State House Anti-Corruption Unit Probes Lira District Officials

In short
Some of notable issues residents want the unit to investigate include circumstances under which the contract for the management of the Coronation Park that was built under USMID was awarded to Saving Grace Investment Limited, the shoddy construction of Akii-Bua Stadium by Lira district local government and circumstances under which Lira district lost over Shillings 300 million in a scam involving Boniface Odora, the former Senior Lira District Accountant in charge of the Integrated Financial Management System among others.
State House Anti-Corruption Unit Probes Lira District Officials19 Mar 2019
