Wambuzi Reacheal
18:05

State House Health Monitoring Unit Probes Theft of CD4 Count Machine

11 Jan 2019, 18:02 Comments 93 Views Jinja, Uganda Health Report
Dr. Jackson Ojera, speaks to the press on arrival at Jinja regional referral hospital. Wambuzi Reacheal

Dr. Jackson Ojera, speaks to the press on arrival at Jinja regional referral hospital. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Dr Jackson Ojera, the Director of the Health Monitoring Unit says that they are carrying thorough investigations by re-interrogating the suspects, support staff and other health workers within the hospital.

 

Tagged with: investigation health worker team laboratory laboratory equipment complaint
Mentioned: jinja jackson ojera edward nkurunziza jinja police

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.