State House Health Monitoring Unit Probes Theft of CD4 Count Machine

Dr Jackson Ojera, the Director of the Health Monitoring Unit says that they are carrying thorough investigations by re-interrogating the suspects, support staff and other health workers within the hospital.
State House Health Monitoring Unit Probes Theft of CD4 Count Machine11 Jan 2019, 18:02 Comments 93 Views Jinja, Uganda Health Report
Dr. Jackson Ojera, speaks to the press on arrival at Jinja regional referral hospital. Login to license this image from 1$.
