State House Health Monitoring Unit Reopens Lokole HCIII in Agago

The facility was closed on Tuesday when a team from the State House Health Monitoring Unit found untrained personnel attending to patients. They included a security guard working as a lab assistant, a VHT member who was dispensing medicines, and a cleaner who was taking medical records.
State House Health Monitoring Unit Reopens Lokole HCIII in Agago12 Aug 2022, 08:59 Comments 115 Views Northern Health Local government Updates
Agago RDC (holding book) leads the State House Health Monitoring team in Lokole Health Center III. Photo by Frank Openytho
