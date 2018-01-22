In short
State House has moved swiftly to update an outdated profile of the first Janet Museveni on the official State House website after Uganda Radio Network pointed it out in a story today. Until today the website, www.statehouse.go.ug, profiled Museveni as president of Uganda 2011-2016 while Janet was still Member of Parliament for Ruhaama County and Minister for Karamoja Affairs.
State House Updates Museveni, Janet Profiles
22 Jan 2018
The updated profile of First Lady Janet Museveni on State House website Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
