State of Isingiro's Border Roads Shocks Parliament's Physical Infrastructural Committee

29 Apr 2022, 13:25 Comments 199 Views Isingiro, Uganda Parliament Updates
MPs on the Physical Infrastructure Committee briefly discuss at Ngarama Sub County after touring the first road

Hon Stephen Kangwagye, the Bukanga MP says the World Bank has accepted to fund the construction of these roads but lack of funds amounting to 6 billion shillings for the feasibility study is delaying the works

 

