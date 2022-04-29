In short
Hon Stephen Kangwagye, the Bukanga MP says the World Bank has accepted to fund the construction of these roads but lack of funds amounting to 6 billion shillings for the feasibility study is delaying the works
State of Isingiro's Border Roads Shocks Parliament's Physical Infrastructural Committee29 Apr 2022, 13:25 Comments 199 Views Isingiro, Uganda Parliament Updates
MPs on the Physical Infrastructure Committee briefly discuss at Ngarama Sub County after touring the first road
