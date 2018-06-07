State of Nation: Museveni Faulted For Undermining Institutions

In short
Paulson Lutamagguzzi, the Nakaseke South MP says the state of the nation address wasnt focused on nation building. He explains that the presidents remarks on the Inspectorate of Government and appointment of another team to handle corruption, shows that he president doesnt value institutions.
State of Nation: Museveni Faulted For Undermining Institutions7 Jun 2018, 07:45 Comments 355 Views Kampala, Uganda East Africa Parliament Updates
