State Prosecutors Drag Gov't to Court over Salary Increment

11 Jan 2019, 11:27 Comments 178 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
In an application filed at the High Court in Kampala by lawyer Emma Muwonge of Katende, Ssempebwa and Co. Advocates, the Association wants court to compel the government, the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs and Secretary to the Treasury to enforce their commitment of increasing salaries, remuneration and other conditions of service for the prosecutors.

 

