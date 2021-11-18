Basaija Idd
State Seeks More Time to Complete Investigations in Kasese NUP Members Case

18 Nov 2021, 17:07 Comments 140 Views Kasese, Uganda Court Updates
The five NUP members behind the dock

On Thursday, State Attorney Geoffrey Owundo informed the court that there were still ongoing investigations and needed time to amend the charge sheet with additional charges.

 

