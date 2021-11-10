State Seeks More Time to Complete Investigations in Ssegirinya, Ssewanyana Trial

In short
However, Defence Lawyer Shamim Malende contested the delays and asked the court to allow the legislators to seek medical attention from specialized doctors since Kigo and Kitalya prison authorities failed to give them the necessary treatment for their ailments. Ssegirinya did not appear before the court, even through a zoom link, reportedly due to a deteriorating health condition.
State Seeks More Time to Complete Investigations in Ssegirinya, Ssewanyana Trial10 Nov 2021, 19:28 Comments 102 Views Masaka, Uganda Court Crime Security Updates
L-R Richard Birivumbuka, the Masaka Resident Chief State Attorney and Shamim Malende, the lead defense lawyer and another offical
In short
