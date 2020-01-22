Kukunda Judith
20:36

State to Present 2,000 Complaints Against Dunamiscoins Directors

22 Jan 2020, 20:31 Comments 66 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Court Security Report
Dunamiscoins Resources Limited

Dunamiscoins Resources Limited

In short
Today, the Prosecutors led by Jackeline Kainobwisho told the court presided over by Senior Grade One Magistrate Roselyn Nsenge that she needs to first bring more than 2,000 complainants in the matter, before responding to a bail application by the two suspects.

 

Tagged with: Dunamiscoins Resources Limited Dunamiscoins Resources Limited con Masaka clients Samson Lwanga Samson Lwanga and Mary Nabunya

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.