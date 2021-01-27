State Withdraws Case of Defacing Posters Against CAA Human Resource Boss

In short
Mbagaya reportedly sanctioned the removal of President Yoweri Museveni's campaign posters which were pinned at the civil aviation head offices at Entebbe Airport, in contravention of section 78 of the Presidential Elections Act.
State Withdraws Case of Defacing Posters Against CAA Human Resource Boss27 Jan 2021, 19:43 Comments 137 Views Entebbe, Uganda Court 2021 Elections Updates
Effrance Musimenta Mbagaya, the UCAA Acting Director Human Resource and Administration, in the dock at Entebbe Chief Magistrate's Court
