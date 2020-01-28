In short
Stanley Eroku, the Spokesperson Statehouse Anti- Corruption Unit, says the CAO fled arrest when the unit interrogated officers from Lango sub region last year.
“He has been hiding since March last year but we managed to arrest him yesterday. He will be produced to court soon and details of his case shall be availed shortly”, Eroku said on phone.
