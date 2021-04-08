Statement on Beating Journalists was A 'joke Blown out of Proportion' - Ochola

In short
Ochola, early this year told a joint security press briefing that the police would continue beating journalists for their own safety. At the time, several journalists had sustained injuries from the campaign trail where they were hit with batons, rubber bullets and teargas canisters, in what appeared to be a direct attack against media practitioners.
Minister of State for Internal Affairs Obiga Kania talks to Ochola as they appeared before the committee
