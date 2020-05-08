Sylvia Nankya
Stay Focused On HIV Prevention During COVID-19 Pandemic – UNAIDS Top story

8 May 2020, 12:28 Comments 164 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Human rights Lifestyle Report
In short
UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima says that although COVID-19 is impacting almost every country and community, the global HIV epidemic hasn’t gone away and people need to be encouraged to remain free from HIV and to be able to enjoy their sexual and reproductive health and rights.

 

