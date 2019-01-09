In short
Justice Lydia Mugambe of the High Court Civil Division was scheduled to start hearing the application filed by Dr. Nyanzi through her lawyer Isaac Ssemakadde in November last year accusing Makerere University of disregarding orders by Makerere University Staff Appeals Tribunal reinstating her.
Dr. Stella Nyanzi Asks for Adjournment Citing Miscarriage
