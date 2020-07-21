In short
Dr. Nyanzi tendered in her resignation from Makerere Institute of Social Research (MISR) early this month, a request that was considered by the Jolly Uzamukunda Karabaaya-led Appointments Board on July 17. Her resignation means Dr. Nyanzi is now free to contest for any political office in the forthcoming elections.
Stella Nyanzi Officially Quits Makerere Job to Join Politics Top story21 Jul 2020, 20:36 Comments 211 Views Kampala, Uganda Election Politics Updates
In short
Mentioned: Dr. Stella Nyanzi,Nabilah Naggayi Sempala and Faridah Nambi High Court Judge Lydia Mugambe Jolly Uzamukunda Karabaaya, the university Appointments Board Chairperson Lawrence Ssanyu
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.