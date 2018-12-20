Kukunda Judith
07:12

Dr. Stella Nyanzi Protests Trial Citing Defective Charge Sheet

20 Dec 2018, 07:12 Comments 134 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
City Lawyer Isaac Kimaze Ssemakadde Adressing the Press in Kampala as the Pro Stella Nyanzi Look on. Kukunda Judith

City Lawyer Isaac Kimaze Ssemakadde Adressing the Press in Kampala as the Pro Stella Nyanzi Look on. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Ssemakadde argued that the charge sheet against his client doesnt disclose precisely the details and particulars in both counts she is charged with.

 

Tagged with: dr stella nyanzi offensive communication charges
Mentioned: isaac kimaze ssemakadde isaac semakadde center for legal aid

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.