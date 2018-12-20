Dr. Stella Nyanzi Protests Trial Citing Defective Charge Sheet

In short
Ssemakadde argued that the charge sheet against his client doesnt disclose precisely the details and particulars in both counts she is charged with.
Dr. Stella Nyanzi Protests Trial Citing Defective Charge Sheet20 Dec 2018, 07:12 Comments 134 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
City Lawyer Isaac Kimaze Ssemakadde Adressing the Press in Kampala as the Pro Stella Nyanzi Look on. Login to license this image from 1$.
