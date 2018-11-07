Stella Nyanzi Sues Makerere University for Failing to Reinstate her

In short
Nyanzi wants the court to order that she be reinstated to her office at the Makerere Institute for Social Research-MISR, as a Research Fellow, and be paid her salary, benefits and emoluments with immediate effect. She also wants the court to compel Makerere University to consider her alleged long overdue application for promotion from the Post of Research Fellow to Senior Research Fellow.
Stella Nyanzi Sues Makerere University for Failing to Reinstate her7 Nov 2018
