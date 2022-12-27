Stepmother Arrested for Torturing 3-year-Old Boy to Death

In short
Ivan Ahalikundira, the Rutete Sub-county Internal Security Officer-GISO told Uganda Radio Network in an interview on Tuesday morning that residents heard the child screaming for help and rushed to see what was happening only to find the stepmother beating him. He says after the incident, residents arrested the woman and handed him over to the police.
Stepmother Arrested for Torturing 3-year-Old Boy to Death27 Dec 2022, 09:26 Comments 288 Views Kagadi, Uganda Crime Updates
Julius Hakiza,the Albertine region police spokesperson has confirmed the arrest and detention of the stepmother over alleged murder.
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.