Woman At Large After Strangling Step Son to Death

In short
Esther Bella, the aunt to the deceased, says the suspect was seen moving with the minor towards Namatala River. She says Nalondos movement with the boy surprised everybody in the area because she had never moved with the deceased.
Woman At Large After Strangling Step Son to Death27 Aug 2018, 10:34 Comments 177 Views Mbale, Uganda Crime Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: investigation child boy friend deceased murder mother police river statement uncle minor area infant woman town trafficker dealer charcoal father death connection tutee resident municipality division city
Mentioned: namatala river mbale nalondo mbale municipal mortuary industrial division namatala diana nalondo anthony mbale police sarah kitui henry makafu elgon region police spokesperson mbale central police station esther bella
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.