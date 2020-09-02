Pamela Mawanda
20:20

Steroid Hydrocortisone Increases Recovery Rates in Severe COVID-19 Patients

2 Sep 2020, 20:10 Comments 79 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Science and technology Updates
50mg of Hydrocortisone

50mg of Hydrocortisone

In short
Findings show that patients who received a 50mg of the steroid had a better chance of surviving with minimal or no organ support on a ventilator compared to those not using the drug. Patients who were given the drug when their blood pressure was low had an 80 per cent chance of better outcomes.

 

Tagged with: COVID-19 COVID-19 Treatment Hydrocortisone and COVID-19

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.