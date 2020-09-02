Steroid Hydrocortisone Increases Recovery Rates in Severe COVID-19 Patients

In short
Findings show that patients who received a 50mg of the steroid had a better chance of surviving with minimal or no organ support on a ventilator compared to those not using the drug. Patients who were given the drug when their blood pressure was low had an 80 per cent chance of better outcomes.
Steroid Hydrocortisone Increases Recovery Rates in Severe COVID-19 Patients2 Sep 2020, 20:10 Comments 79 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Science and technology Updates
