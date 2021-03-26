Alex Otto
15:06

Stipulate Local Governments' Share of National Budget, Parliament Urged

26 Mar 2021, 15:06 Comments 239 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Parliament Updates
Local Government budgets over time

Local Government budgets over time

In short
Although the share from the national budget for Local Governments in 2009 stood at 23.8%, it has been decreasing until it sank to 11.1% in Financial Year 2019/2020.

 

Tagged with: Budget Local Government Revenue local Government financing
Mentioned: Local Government finance commission Parliament

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.