Agule County MP Francis Mukula had asked Kalyegira to explain the funding gaps that the authority is experiencing. In his explanation, Kalyegira pointed out that the authority only has an annual budget of 6.1 billion Shillings, but expects to increase that to 7.25 billion Shillings in the next financial year 2021/2022 following the listing of one telecom company.
Stock Market Regulator to Pocket UGX 1bn from MTN Listing
