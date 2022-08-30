Kimbowa Ivan
14:06

Stolen Equipment Delays Installation of Referral Hospital Private Wing Facilities

30 Aug 2022, 13:59 Comments 80 Views Kayunga, Uganda Health Crime Security Editorial
Kayunga Regional Referral Hospital.

Kayunga Regional Referral Hospital.

In short
The Hospital Medical Director, Dr. Robert Ssentongo says the stolen equipment was meant to complete the installation of the facility. The equipment included a biomedical engineering tool kit, sanitary plumbing appliances, brazing touch, map gas, hand drill, charging valve, electric blower and a vacuum pump.

 

Tagged with: Missing Equipment Delays Final Installation of Kayunga Regional Referral Hospital Private Wing
Mentioned: Kayunga Regional Referral Hospital

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.