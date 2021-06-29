Stolen Hoes: Three Traders Plead Guilty, Remanded

In short
The trio appeared on Tuesday evening before the Soroti Grade one magistrate, Fortune Nyipir after following the sanctioning of their file by the State Attorney. Nyapir charged the trio with the offence of receiving stolen property contrary to section 314 of the Penal Code Act.
Stolen Hoes: Three Traders Plead Guilty, Remanded29 Jun 2021, 22:03 Comments 90 Views Soroti, Uganda Court Crime Updates
