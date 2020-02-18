Michael Ojok
11:39

Stolen Police Gun Recovered in Amuru

18 Feb 2020, 11:36 Comments 202 Views Amuru, Ethiopia Crime Misc Updates

In short
According to Okema, Onencan revealed the whereabouts of the firearm while being interrogated for assaulting Corporal Walter Oling. Okema explains that the gun was stolen from an officer who was guarding the National Drug Authority offices in Hoima district.

 

Tagged with: Police gun stolen from Hoima recovered in Amuru.
Mentioned: ASP Jimmy Patrick Okema, National Drug Authority-NDA

