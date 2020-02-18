Stolen Police Gun Recovered in Amuru

In short
According to Okema, Onencan revealed the whereabouts of the firearm while being interrogated for assaulting Corporal Walter Oling. Okema explains that the gun was stolen from an officer who was guarding the National Drug Authority offices in Hoima district.
