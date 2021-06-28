Stolen Soroti Hoes: Six More Arrested, 27 Boxes Recovered

In short
The new arrests comprise businesspersons operating within Soroti City, namely, Phoebe Alupo, Fred Enabu, Simon Opejo, John Bosco Okiror, Charles Akol and Alex Osauro. They arrested following a tip off from residents that they were selling government hoes.
Stolen Soroti Hoes: Six More Arrested, 27 Boxes Recovered28 Jun 2021, 14:54 Comments 123 Views Soroti, Uganda Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Oscar Ageca, East Kyoga Regional Police Spokesman Robert Adiama, RCC Soroti arrest of soroti city officials over hoes presidential pledge 2016 theft of hoes in soroti
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.