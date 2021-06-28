Edward Eninu
14:58

Stolen Soroti Hoes: Six More Arrested, 27 Boxes Recovered

28 Jun 2021, 14:54 Comments 123 Views Soroti, Uganda Crime Updates
Oscar Gregg Ageca, the Police Spoeksman for East Kyoga.

In short
The new arrests comprise businesspersons operating within Soroti City, namely, Phoebe Alupo, Fred Enabu, Simon Opejo, John Bosco Okiror, Charles Akol and Alex Osauro. They arrested following a tip off from residents that they were selling government hoes.

 

