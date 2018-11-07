In short
In more than 18 cases reported around Kampala Metropolitan Policing area, police verification teams have recovered several previously stolen vehicles that have been reportedly used during the escape of robbers and thieves. Five of these were recovered within the last one week.
Stolen Vehicles Being Used In Robberies, Abandoned
7 Nov 2018
One of the stolen vehicles found dumped on the road side Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
