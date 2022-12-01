Basaija Idd
09:43

Stone Quarry Kills Two in Kasese

1 Dec 2022, 09:34 Comments 88 Views Kasese, Uganda Environment Updates
Residents gathered at the mine as the search was going on undeground

Wilson Cherebwangwe, the LC 1 chairperson of Musyenene 1 village told URN that the miners were digging deeper in the quarry when it caved in. He, however, says that local leaders had little information regarding the quarry operation and its ownership.

 

