Stop Battering Of Journalists, Catholic Priest Begs Government

“Let me remind you of this, it is not a human right to be a doctor, a lawyer or a journalist but it is a human right to be to be informed, so our profession is very special and it is part and parcel of human rights,” -Rev. Fr. Didas Kasapuli.
Stop Battering Of Journalists, Catholic Priest Begs Government4 May 2021, 09:21 Comments 192 Views Mbarara, Uganda Media Updates
