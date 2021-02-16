In short
According to Minister Kizige, in most cases whenever the raider’s take two cows the owners increases the number and claims that 200 cows raided.
Stop Exaggerating Number of Raided Animals, Minister Warns Karimojong.16 Feb 2021, 13:08 Comments 158 Views Security Business and finance Crime Updates
A Karimojong pastoralist driving his goats from arid land in Moroto last week, The State Minister has cautioned Karimojong against exaggerating the numbers of raided animals.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.