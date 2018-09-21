Stop Intimidating the Judiciary – Wako Wambuzi

In short
In his keynote address at the inaugural Benedicto Kiwanuka Memorial Lecture, Justice Wambuzi pointed out several incidences through which the mandate of the judiciary has been abused by politicians and government institutions over the years.
Stop Intimidating the Judiciary – Wako Wambuzi21 Sep 2018, 19:59 Comments 146 Views Court Report
Former Chief Justice Wako Wambuzi Delivering a Key Note Speech in Kampala Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.