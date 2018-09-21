Kukunda Judith
Stop Intimidating the Judiciary – Wako Wambuzi

Former Chief Justice Wako Wambuzi Delivering a Key Note Speech in Kampala Kukunda Judith

In his keynote address at the inaugural Benedicto Kiwanuka Memorial Lecture, Justice Wambuzi pointed out several incidences through which the mandate of the judiciary has been abused by politicians and government institutions over the years.

 

