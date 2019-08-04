Stop Inviting Leaders As Chief Mourners At Funerals - Justice Owiny-Dollo

In short
Justice Owiny-Dollo says such practices have not been common in the past unlike currently and urged people to leave it to other cultures that practice it.
Stop Inviting Leaders As Chief Mourners At Funerals - Justice Owiny-Dollo4 Aug 2019, 10:02 Comments 247 Views Pader, Uganda Northern Updates
Deputy Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo [Left] and the Airforce Chief Commander Maj Gen Paul Lokech at Pajule Town Council Pader District. Photo By Julius Ocungi
In short
Tagged with: Pajule Town Council
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.