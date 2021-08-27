Baker Batte
Stop Normalizing Extrajudicial Killings; Lawyers Tell Gov't

In short
Speaking on Friday at Makerere University where the School of Law was launching a report on the violence that characterized the 2021 general election, James Nkuubi, a member of NETPIL who was the lead researcher for the report said increasingly it’s becoming normal for people to be summarily executed and somehow the government justifies it

 

