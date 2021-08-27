In short
Speaking on Friday at Makerere University where the School of Law was launching a report on the violence that characterized the 2021 general election, James Nkuubi, a member of NETPIL who was the lead researcher for the report said increasingly it’s becoming normal for people to be summarily executed and somehow the government justifies it
Stop Normalizing Extrajudicial Killings; Lawyers Tell Gov't
