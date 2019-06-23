The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, the Most Rev. Stanley Ntagali with Namirembe Diocese Bishop, Rt. Rev. Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira and other clergy from the Diocese at Namirembe Cathedral.

In short

Enthroned as 8th Archbishop on 16th December 2012 at the Cathedral, Ntagali retires on 1st March 2020 and today's Thanksgiving Service is among the 10 dioceses he has bid farewell to so far ever since he started his program across the country.