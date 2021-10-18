Stop Regulator from Taking Our UGX 6 Billion/Year from NSSF, Workers to MPs

In short
URBRA which is mandated to regulate and supervise the establishment, management and operation of retirement benefits schemes in Uganda levies a compulsory annual fee paid by NSSF and other retirement benefits schemes of up to 0.0256 % of the Total Asset Value in the statement of financial position.
Stop Regulator from Taking Our UGX 6 Billion/Year from NSSF, Workers to MPs18 Oct 2021, 16:54 Comments 178 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Business and finance Updates
In short
Tagged with: NSSF Parliament central organisation of free trade unions coftu midterm access national organisation of trade unions (notu) workers savings
Mentioned: PARLIAMENT
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.