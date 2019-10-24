Mambule Ali
Storm Destroys Kamengo Police Quarters

A police officer from Kamengo police station showing his damaged property from the house which fell during the heavy downpower. 111

The officer in- charge Kamengo Police Station, Mugoya Yudaya says that the thunderstorm which lasted about two hours also destroyed property including Television sets, radios, clothes, beddings, and electric appliances among others.

 

