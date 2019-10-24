In short
The officer in- charge Kamengo Police Station, Mugoya Yudaya says that the thunderstorm which lasted about two hours also destroyed property including Television sets, radios, clothes, beddings, and electric appliances among others.
Storm Destroys Kamengo Police Quarters
24 Oct 2019
A police officer from Kamengo police station showing his damaged property from the house which fell during the heavy downpower. 111
In short
