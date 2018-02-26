Pamela Mawanda
17:00

Nurses Seek Redress as Benghazi Labor Export Deal Flops Top story

26 Feb 2018, 16:57 Comments 190 Views East Africa Education Health Report
Ssemakadde and some of the nurses seeking help Pamela Mawanda

Ssemakadde and some of the nurses seeking help Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
They were promised a starting salary of 3.6 million Shillings for nurses and lab technicians and 7 million Shillings for doctors. They would also get free visas and air tickets. By that time, the average pay for a nurse was about 400,000 Shillings a month, while some doctors were earning as little as 700,000 shillings.

 

Tagged with: benghazi nurses stranded benghazi labour export
Mentioned: middle east consultants ministry of gender labour and social development

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.