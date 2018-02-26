Ssemakadde and some of the nurses seeking help Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

They were promised a starting salary of 3.6 million Shillings for nurses and lab technicians and 7 million Shillings for doctors. They would also get free visas and air tickets. By that time, the average pay for a nurse was about 400,000 Shillings a month, while some doctors were earning as little as 700,000 shillings.