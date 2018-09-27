Strange Disease Attacks Animals in Pader District

In short
The signs are similar to those of Foot and Mouth Disease. However, Pader district authorities have not made a pronouncement of such an outbreak. The plague has also devastated Atanga, Lapul, Latanya and Agangura sub counties among others.
Strange Disease Attacks Animals in Pader District27 Sep 2018, 16:16 Comments 119 Views Pader, Uganda Agriculture Report
Latoo Kerobina a farmer in Lukwor North village in Acholibur Sub-County explaining the ordeal of bizarre disease Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.