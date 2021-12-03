Strange Disease Claims More than 10 Lives in Kyotera

In short
Denis Muyunga, the area LCIII Chairman, says that the residents first developed symptoms such as nausea, severe fever, vomiting, chest pain, a sore throat, abdominal pain, swelling on the arms, and diarrhoea. A number of them died within two or three days after presenting the symptoms.
Strange Disease Claims More than 10 Lives in Kyotera3 Dec 2021, 08:03 Comments 347 Views Kyotera, Uganda Health Human rights Security Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.