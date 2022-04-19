Strange Disease Kills Over 30 Cows in Alebtong

In short
The affected cows reportedly present with loss of appetite, sudden high fever, painful swelling which rapidly progresses to physical wounds and the animal dies within 24 to 48 hours from the time the wound appears on the body.
Strange Disease Kills Over 30 Cows in Alebtong19 Apr 2022, 18:11 Comments 204 Views Alebtong, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: strange disease killing animals in Alebtong
Mentioned: Adwir sub county
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.