Strange Skin Disease Causes Panic Among Amolatar District Residents

In short
The disease has affected at least 10 households from two villages in Akongomit parish. A total of 18 children, the youngest being 6 months and 3 adults in Alongotidi village have presented with systems similar to scabies while another case has been reported in a neighbouring village of Oturulakodal.
Strange Skin Disease Causes Panic Among Amolatar District Residents28 Feb 2021, 12:08 Comments 177 Views Amolatar, Uganda Health Lifestyle Environment Updates
Mentioned: Awelo Sub- County, Amolatar District
