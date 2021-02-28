Amony Immaculate
Strange Skin Disease Causes Panic Among Amolatar District Residents

28 Feb 2021, 12:08 Comments 177 Views Amolatar, Uganda Health Lifestyle Environment Updates
One of the affected children

The disease has affected at least 10 households from two villages in Akongomit parish. A total of 18 children, the youngest being 6 months and 3 adults in Alongotidi village have presented with systems similar to scabies while another case has been reported in a neighbouring village of Oturulakodal.

 

Mentioned: Awelo Sub- County, Amolatar District

