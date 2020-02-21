Hafitha Issa
19:46

Strangers Charged for Attacking Parliament, Sent to Luzira

21 Feb 2020, 19:38 Comments 111 Views Court Misc Report
MPs-attackers-being-arrested

MPs-attackers-being-arrested

In short
The strangers, later identified as Darfala Ssenjako and Charles Mutaasa Kafeero jumped into the Chamber from the public gallery and disrupted parliament business as MPs debated a ministerial statement on the Land Information Systems Conference.

 

Tagged with: Parliament Attackers remanded Red Top Brigade Activists Attack Parliament
Mentioned: Central Police Station Charles Mutaasa Kafero Darfala Ssenjako Fatuma Nabirye National Resistance Movement Special Force Command

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.