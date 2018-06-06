President Yoweri Museveni (in white hat) inspecting a guard of honour during the 2018 State of the Nation Address at Serena International Conference Center in Kampala on June 6, 2018. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

Delivering the 2018 State of the Nation Address in Kampala, Museveni said the economy is expected to grow by 5.8 percent this financial year, rising to seven percent in 2019/20 on account of improved tarmac road network, stable electricity and peace and security.