Jesse Johnson James.
19:00

Stray Buffalo Disrupts Classes in Omoro School

14 Feb 2019, 19:00 Comments 94 Views Gulu, Uganda Environment Northern Tourism Analysis

In short
Teachers were prompted to lock fear stricken pupils inside the classrooms for many hours to prevent the wildlife getting provoked into attacking them.

 

Tagged with: stray buffalo disrupts lessons in omoro primary school palenga primary school grace amito aget
Mentioned: murchison falls national park

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.