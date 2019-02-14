Stray Buffalo Disrupts Classes in Omoro School

In short
Teachers were prompted to lock fear stricken pupils inside the classrooms for many hours to prevent the wildlife getting provoked into attacking them.
Stray Buffalo Disrupts Classes in Omoro School14 Feb 2019, 19:00 Comments 94 Views Gulu, Uganda Environment Northern Tourism Analysis
In short
Tagged with: stray buffalo disrupts lessons in omoro primary school palenga primary school grace amito aget
Mentioned: murchison falls national park
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.